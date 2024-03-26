Ghana coach Otto Addo to keep an eye on Mali and CAR games

Ghana coach Otto Addo will be monitoring World Cup qualifiers group opponents Mali and the Central African Republic as part of preparations for June's matches.

The Black Stars are in Morocco preparing for their international friendly against Uganda on Tuesday evening.

Having lost to Nigeria last Friday, the former Ghana international is hoping to bounce back against the Cranes of Uganda.

However, he is also keeping an eye on Mali and the Central African Republic, who are also involved in national team duties.

Mali will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria later on Tuesday evening while CAR engages Sri Lanka in the FIFA Series.

"This evening we will be watching Comoros on how they play. They are also in a training camp and tomorrow after our match we will be watching Mali a little bit," he said.

"Our analyzers have been cutting some scenes from their previous matches. After these matches I will fully prepare for these two matches so that we are not surprised," he added.

"It’s going to be tough because we are a little bit behind but it’s a group where everything is open, everything is possible and I think we have a good chance to win the two upcoming matches."