Ghana coach Otto Addo to ring changes against Uganda

Ghana coach Otto Addo, is poised to shake up his starting lineup for Tuesday's international friendly against Uganda, aiming to assess different players' readiness ahead of crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.

Key players like captain Andre Ayew and defender Mohammed Salisu, who were absent from the previous match against Nigeria, are expected to return to the starting XI. Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott is also likely to feature after being benched in the last game.

In a bid to infuse fresh talent and energy into the team, debutant Francis Abu may get his first opportunity to showcase his skills. Additionally, Nordsjaelland forward Ibrahim Osman could be rewarded with a starting spot following a promising substitute appearance against Nigeria.

Despite a disappointing recent track record, with the Black Stars failing to secure a victory in their last six outings, including a premature exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, coach Otto Addo remains optimistic.

He praised the team's improved performance in the second half against Nigeria, even with a numerical disadvantage, and aims to build on those positives against Uganda.

With morale needing a boost, Ghana will be eager to claim a victory against Uganda and end their winless streak, which has lingered since November 2023.