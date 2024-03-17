Ghana coach Otto Addo unveils squad for Nigeria, Uganda friendlies 

Ghana coach Otto Addo has announced his squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda later this month.

Otto Addo, returning for his second stint as the head coach of the Ghana national team, has revealed the 26-man squad for the forthcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda later this month.

In an effort to invigorate the squad, Addo has included four promising debutants.

Among them are Frederick Asare from Asante Kotoko, David Akologo, Nathaniel Adjei from Lorient FC, and Mohammed Diomande.

Notable returnees to the squad include Edmund Addo, making a comeback after being absent from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Côte d’Ivoire.

Leading the team will be experienced player Andre Ayew, as the Black Stars seek to rejuvenate their campaign following a disappointing performance at the AFCON.

The fixtures against West African rivals Nigeria and Uganda are scheduled for March 22 in Marrakech, Morocco.

This marks the debut game for the newly appointed technical team of the Black Stars, led by Otto Addo.

Below is the 26-man squad: