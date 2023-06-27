Ghana defender Alexander Djiku emerges as top target for Nottingham Forest

Ghana International Alexander Djiku has emerged as a key transfer target for English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, who have reportedly made an approach to sign the Strasbourg star.

According to French media outlet L'Équipe, the 28-year-old has received a formal offer from the English club, who are looking to improve their squad during the summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest who recently parted ways with Ghana captain Andre Ayew struggled in the English top-flight last season narrowly surviving relegation.

Due to that they are aiming to revamp their squad for an improvement in the upcoming season which is why they have intesnified interst in Djiku whose contract expires at the end of the month.

Djiku, who joined Strasbourg in 2019, is reaching the conclusion of his contract and will be a free agent at the end of June.

Strasbourg, headed by Alexander Djiku as captain last season, retained their Ligue 1 status and intends to keep the defender following a recent investment by BlueCo, the owners of Chelsea Football Club.

Djiku has attracted interest from other clubs, including Lille, Besiktas, and Mainz.