Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reacts after Fenerbache's big away win against Union St Gilloise

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has shared his excitement after Fenerbache travelled to Belgium to beat Union St Gilloise in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League Round of 16 clash.

Djiku was returning to the team after missing the Turkish Cup and league games against Ankaragucu and Hatayspor respectively. He lasted the entire duration as the Turkish giants strolled to a 3-0 victory in Brussels.

"We will finish our work with the second match we will play at home. Our endless thanks to our great fans who turned Brussels into KadÄ±kÃ¶y," he wrote on X.

Fenerbache are a foot into the quarter-finals of the European championship after goals from Michy Batshuayi, Jayden Oosterwolde and Dusan Tadic gave them an assuring advantage from the first-leg.

Djiku has been in fine form since joining the Yellow and Blues in the summer transfer window from French outfit Strasbourg. He was also one of Ghana's best players at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.