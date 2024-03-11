Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reacts after Fenerbache's big win over Pendikspor

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has shared his excitement after Fenerbache's late heroics led to a 4-1 thumping of Pendikspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 29-year-old produced a solid performance at the heart of defence after coming on in the second half as the Yellow and Blues stretched their winning run to four games.

"Four wins in a row. Actions speak louder than words. Until the end with you Fenerbache," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Halil Akbunar had opened the scoring for Pendikspor in the first half after meeting a fine assist from Senegal's Mame Thiam.

Fenerbache responded fifteen minutes after the break through Mert Hakan Yandas before former Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi scored from the spot to give the hosts the lead with five minutes remaining.

Ferdi Kadioglu extended the advantage in injury time before Irfan Kahveci sealed victory with the final kick of the game.

Djiku has been in sensational form since moving to Turkey from French outfit Strasbourg.