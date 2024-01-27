Ghana defender Alidu Seidu and mother fly to France to finalize Stade Rennais FC move

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu was accompanied by his mother to France to complete his transfer to Stade Rennais FC.

The club is acquiring the 23-year-old versatile defender from Clermont Foot in a deal reportedly worth â‚¬11 million plus add-ons.

Following persistent efforts by Stade Rennais, an agreement has been reached between Clermont Foot and the French club, culminating in their fourth bid being accepted after three initial rejections. The official announcement of Seidu's transfer is anticipated shortly.

Having already secured a personal agreement with Stade Rennais, the final formalities of the transfer will be concluded upon Seidu's arrival in France. The Ghana international has showcased his skills in Ligue 1, making 14 appearances and contributing an assist during an impressive season.

This move marks a significant milestone in Alidu Seidu's burgeoning football career, signifying a new chapter with Stade Rennais FC.

Seidu was part of the Black Stars squad which endured a disappointing campaign at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast as they bowed out of the competition in the group stage having failed to win a single match.

After losing to Cape Verde in their opening game, the four-time champions drew 2-2 with Egypt and recorded the same scoreline against Mozambique in a must-win game which saw Seidu make his AFCON debut playing 18 minutes.