Ghana defender Alidu Seidu reflects on winning one-on-one battles against Alexis Sanchez

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has shared his satisfaction after successfully winning one-on-one battles against former Arsenal winger Alexis Sánchez during a Ligue 1 match between Olympique Marseille and Seidu's Clermont Foot last season.

Recalling the memorable encounter, Seidu expressed pride in his performance, highlighting his ability to outclass the experienced Chilean winger by winning duels and restricting his impact on the game.

Speaking about the first meeting in Ligue 1, Seidu stated, “The duel I was happy with was in Marseille against Alexis Sanchez. When he arrived, he was giving a hard time to many defenders, but when I played against him, he hardly touched the ball. I won all the duels, every single one."

Seidu credited his success in the one-on-one battles to careful planning and adherence to the coach's instructions. Despite the individual success, Clermont Foot suffered a 1-0 defeat in that particular match.

Reflecting on the tactical approach, Seidu revealed, “The coach had told me, 'Watch out, Sanchez is very good!' Because if you give Alexis a little space, he'll give you a hard time and score. I think we lost 1-0, but... Alexis Sanchez didn't move much.”

In the reverse fixture where Seidu did not play, Clermont Foot faced a 2-0 defeat at home, with Alexis Sánchez scoring both goals for Olympique Marseille.