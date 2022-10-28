Ghana defender Andy Yaidom available for Reading FC against Burnley

Reading manager Paul Ince has declared Andy Yiadom available for this weekend's clash against Burnley in the English Championship.

The right-back was ruled out of last week's 2-0 home win over Bristol City due to injury, but he has been cleared to play on Saturday.

Burnley enter the tie as the league leaders, having lost just one league match all season under new manager Vicent Kompany, who was appointed in the summer.

Reading, on the other hand, are the underdogs, but Ince is upbeat because he has his captain Yuadom available.

"The skipper (Andy Yiadom) is back and we’ve got a decision to make. It’s tough when you win games because sometimes you want to keep the same team," Ince said.

The 30-year-old has been involved in 14 league games for Reading this season, and is aiming to be included in Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar.