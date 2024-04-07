Ghana defender Baba Rahman scores fifth league goal of the season to help PAOK retain top spot in Greece

Ghana defender Baba Rahman continued his fine form in the Greek Super League, helping his PAOK to a 2-2 draw against rivals AEK Athens. The 29-year-old has not only rediscovered his fine form but is adding goals to his game.

Rahman is the highest-scoring defender in the Greek League and he started the fight back with a superb strike just outside the penalty box to reduce the deficit when AEK Athens had raced to a 2-0 lead in the game.

Before today's match, PAOK were top of the league table and a point ahead of AEK, so a defeat in Athens would have been disastrous. But Rahman’s goal revived his team and it was him again who began the build-up that eventually led to Magomed Ozdoyev scoring an 89th-minute equaliser to earn PAOK a valuable point on the road.

In 36 games so far this season Rahman has scored six goals from left back and assisted three- he's highest-scoring Ghanain defender in Europe this season and with PAOK challenging for both the league title and the Europa Conference League, the former Asante Kotoko man could end up playing over 45 games this season. Not bad for something who couldn't stay fit for a month.

Earlier in the week, reports in England suggested Brentford had sent out scouts to monitor the in-form Ghanaian defender as they look for a left-back with Premier League experience ahead of next season.

When Rahman first burst onto the scene, he was rated as the best left-back of his age group but injuries slowed his progress and a move to Chelsea did not help his development, but in the last couple of years, he’s recovered his fitness and producing game-changing performances in the domestic and European scene.