Ghana defender Daniel Opare makes Sergio Ramos confession

Ghana defender Daniel Opare has expressed his admiration for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

The Spanish international is revered by many as the world's best centre-back due to his superb reading of the game.

And Opare, who once shared the dressing room with Ramos during his short stay at the Real Madrid Castilla, believes the 32-year-old is the strongest centre-back in his position during an interview with Royal Antwerp official mouthpiece.

"I love Sergio Ramos when he plays, trust me. He is really focused, determined and aggressive on the pitch but in a good way."

Opare was asked about his ambitions in the ongoing campaign, he said, "I have a lot of ambitions. Some of them is to help the team as much as I can, more than 110%, to give more and to see the team play good this season.

"It's football. I understand that sometimes you can lose, win or draw, it's part of the game but if I lose sometimes I feel very bad."

Opare joined Royal Antwerp in the summer as a free agent after failing to extend his contract with German side Augsburg.

He has featured 9 times for the side in the ongoing Belgian Jupilar Pro League campaign.