Ghana defender Derrick Kohn scores as Galatasaray thrash Rizespor

Germany-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn showcased his prowess on Friday evening, scoring the opening goal for Galatasaray in a resounding 6-2 victory against Rizespor.

The young defender, starting for his team in the Turkish Superliga round 29 contest, made a significant impact early in the game.

In the sixth minute of the first half, Kohn seized a golden opportunity and confidently found the back of the net, sparking jubilation among his teammates and giving Galatasaray an early lead. The defender demonstrated his offensive capabilities to contribute to the team's convincing win.

Derrick Kohn played the entire duration of the match, earning a commendable rating of 7.3. Throughout the game, he made six ball recoveries, showcasing his defensive prowess and commitment to ensuring his team secured all three points.

With this notable performance, including his first goal for Galatasaray in his fourth appearance, Kohn has set a positive tone for his future contributions to the team.

As Galatasaray compete for the Turkish Super Lig title, the Ghanaian defender will be eager to build on this success and make further goal-scoring contributions in the remaining fixtures of the season.