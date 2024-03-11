Ghana defender Jerome Opoku scores late winner as Istanbul Basaksehir beat Antalyaspor

Ghana defender Jerome Opoku's late header clinched victory for Istanbul Basaksehir in their game against Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The towering centre-back rose high to head home from a Deniz Turuc corner with the final kick of the match as the host left the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu with all three points.

Opoku was also impressive defensively, playing a pivotal role as the Orange-Navy Blues kept an important clean sheet.

The victory lifts Istanbul Basaksehir to sixth position on the table, keeping their European dreams alive with a third consecutive win.

The England-born Ghanaian joined the Super Lig outfit in the summer transfer window on loan from Portuguese outfit Arouca. Istanbul Basaksehir have the option of making the deal a permanent one at the end of the season.

Opoku has made five goal contributions this season, scoring four and providing an assist.

He is expected to make Ghana's squad for the international friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria later this month.