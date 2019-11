Defender Joseph Aidoo is among four Celta Vigo players on international duty.

The 24-year-old has been called by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Aidoo, who has impressed for the Spanish side, is expected to get another chance with the Black Stars.

The four-time African champions will take on the Bafana Bafana on Thursday before traveling to Sao Tome and Principe four days later.