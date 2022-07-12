Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo ruled out of Celta Vigo's pre-season friendly against Mexican side Pumas

Ghana centre-back Joseph Aidoo will miss Celta Vigo's pre-season friendly against Pumas UNAM on Wednesday in Mexico.

The Black Stars defender joined his teammates for pre-season this week but has been training alone as he recovers from an injury.

The former Hammarby IF player is expected to continue his rehabilitation before the start of the new season.

He joins Denis Suárez, Orbelín Pineda, and Franco Cervi as players who will miss tomorrow's friendly.

Aidoo, who popped up on the radar of Stade Rennais in the summer transfer window, extended his contract with the Spanish outfit in January.

Below is the Celta Vigo squad for the friendly against Pumas

Goalkeepers: Rubén Blanco, Iván Villar, Ruly García.

Defenders: Hugo Mallo, Kevin, Javi Galán, Carlos Domínguez, Sergio Carreira.

Midfielders: Renato Tapia, Fran Beltrán, Luca de La Torre, Óscar Rodríguez, Augusto Solari, Swedberg, Baeza, Gabri Veiga.

Forwards: Iago Aspas and Miguel Rodríguez