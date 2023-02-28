Ghana defender Joseph Larweh Attamah makes injury return for Kayserispor against Girusenspor

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah returned from injury to play a big role in Kayserispor’s win against Giresunspor in the Turkish Supaliga on Saturday after a a halt in the league due to the sudden earthquake that happened.

Attamah had been missing in action for the Blood and Gold outfit for the past five months due to the injury.

The experienced centre-back suffered an injury during the side’s 2-1 loss at the Turkish Super Lig final against Sivasspor.

Attamah made his comeback as he was named in the starting lineup against Girusenspor .

He was substituted in the second half having helped his side to a comfortable 2-1 win over Giresunspor courtesy a first half goals by Carlos Mané and M Thiam.

Attamah marshaled the defense with grit as Kayserispor held on to clinch a slim win.

He was rated 6.7 after making his first appearance this season for his side Kyserispor.