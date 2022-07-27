Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu explains name puzzle after standout debut for FC Basel in Swiss Super League

Published on: 27 July 2022
The name of Ghana defender Kasim Adams Nuhu is back on everyone's lips in the Super League after impressing on his return to Switzerland.

The 27-year-old laid down the marker on his return to the league with a Man of the Match performance for FC Basel in his first appearance for the club.

The towering centre-back was the standout performer in FC Basel's 1-1 Swiss Super League draw with Servette FC at the weekend.

In Switzerland, he is commonly known as Nuhu but his shirt has Adams and sometimes Adama Nuhu embossed at the back.

He is a familiar name in the Swiss Super League after he won the Championship with Young Boys in the 2017/18 season before making the switch to  Hoffenheim and Düsseldorf.

The Ghanaian has explained the name puzzle following his impressive display on his debut for FC Basel.

"Kasim, that's my name. Adams, that's my father's. And Nuhu, that's my grandfather's name."

Only he bears the name Nuhu, but not his siblings: “My grandfather was a great person. I also chose his name to honor him."

Adams, who has joined FC Basel on loan from  Hoffenheim is determined to work hard and ensure the success of the team.

"I'm here to work! We're only happy at FCB when we win something"

The Ghanaian is not eligible to feature for the side in the second leg of the 2nd qualifying round of the Conference League in Northern Ireland against Crusaders Belfast.

And even if he were eligible to play in the 2nd qualifying round, he would not have received the visa that he needed as a Ghanaian for Northern Ireland due to the short notice.

