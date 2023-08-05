Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu expresses gratitude to Southampton after sealing move to France

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has thanked the fans players and authorities of his former club Southampton following his move to AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old central defender has signed a five-year contract that will see him stay at Monaco until 2028.

Salisu who joined Southampton n 2020 from Real Valladolid has been an essential player fro the Saints but unfortunately suffered relegation in the English Premier League last season.

With a year left on his contract, he was transferred to French outfit AS Monaco where he is expected to continue this career for the next five years.

Mohammed Salisu said goodbye to his former team on Instagram after finalising the Monaco transfer.

“After 3 wonderful years at Southampton comes to an end, I want to take a moment to thank the club board, the coaches and my teammates, and of course to the Saints Fans!!

“It’s been a pleasure and an honour to play for this club. Today, I say goodbye to Southampton, to the club that gave me the amazing opportunity to play in England, I take with me many memories, lessons and great moments that I’ll remember forever.

“Thank you for the experience of being a member of your big family, I wish the club all the best in the future. Thank you with all my heart!! Once a saint, always a Saint.”