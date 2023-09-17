Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu to be sidelined for weeks after undergoing surgery

AS Monaco has officially announced that 24-year-old defender Mohammed Salisu recently underwent pubalgia surgery which is expected to keep the Ghana international sidelined for several weeks according to L'Équipe, this surgery

Salisu joined the French outfit in the recent transfer window from Southampton after the Saints got demoted to the Championship in the previous season.

Regrettably, his debut for his new club has been delayed due to a pre-existing injury he had while playing for the English Championship side Southampton.

On Friday, September 15, Southampton, his new club, made an announcement stating that Mohammed Salisu will undergo surgery for pubalgia to address this lingering injury.

“Following persistent pain during the international break, Mohamed Salisu (pubalgia) will undergo a surgical intervention in the coming days,” an official club statement from AS Monaco said.

After the surgery, several reports from the French media have revealed that the recovery session for Salisu will require an extended spell on the sidelines predicted several weeks before his return.

The former Villareal centre-back picked up an injury in March and has since then failed to recover but is hoping the recent surgery brings a significant resurgence into his fitness.