Ghana duo Boateng and Dwamena named in Levante squad to face Real Madrid

Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Boateng and Raphael Dwamena have been named in UD Levante's squad to face Real Madrid in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

Boateng, who scored in the same fixture last season rejoined group training on Thursday after the international break.

Dwamena, who was not called up for the international assignment against Sierra Leone has been with the team during the break training ahead of this encounter.

Both strikers are expected to play a role in the big game on Saturday.

Emmanuel Boateng has been a regular at Levante and will lead the attack with Borja.

But Dwamena is returning to the team after missing out in the last two games.

Both players are yet to register their La Liga opener this season.

BELOW IS THE SQUAD FOR THE REAL MADRID GAME