Ghana FA announces free Coaching Courses for 70 women to mark International Women’s Day

Published on: 08 March 2023
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has observed the 2023 International Women's Day with some packages for female partners in the football industry.

This year's celebration is themed #EmbracEquity, and as part of activities to mark the day, the GFA has announced free License C Coaching Course for 30 women and free License D Coaching Course for 40 women.

In addition, the Association gave out call credits on its respective Women Premier League and National teams’ social media pages.

According to the FA, they are also expected to hold a stakeholders workshop to discuss and firm up the New GFA Women's Football Strategy.

 

