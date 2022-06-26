Ghana FA announces start date for 2022/23 Division One League 

"The 2022/23 Ghana Division One League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 30 to Monday, October 3, 2022 across the three Zones."

"This follows approval of the plan for the 2022-23 football season by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

"The Division One League fixtures for the upcoming season is scheduled to be released on or before Tuesday, August 9, 2022 to enable clubs prepare adequately for the new season.

"The date for registration of players have already been communicated to Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs and the Women’s Premier League clubs.

"It must be noted also that the calendar will make room for a break in November and December 2022 for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as required by FIFA for all qualified Member Associations.

"By this release, the GFA wishes to inform all stakeholders to take note and act accordingly."