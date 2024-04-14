Ghana FA appoints Charles Anokye Frimpong as head coach of U18 Female National Team

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in bolstering women's football has announced the appointment of Charles Anokye Frimpong as the head coach of the new U18 female national team.

Frimpong, renowned for his previous role as Assistant Coach of the Black Queens and holding a prestigious CAF License A Coaching Certificate, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position.

Joining him in shaping the future of Ghanaian women's football is Gifty Ayew Asare, currently serving as assistant coach for Epiphany Ladies FC and holding a CAF License C coaching certificate.

Asare's addition to the coaching staff promises to enrich the team with her invaluable insights and coaching acumen.

These appointments align perfectly with the GFA's Women’s Football Strategy, which aims to revolutionize women's football in Ghana.

Frimpong's selection as head coach signifies a new dawn for Ghanaian women's football, with his leadership expected to inspire and mentor the next generation of female footballers.

Together with Asare's support, the coaching team is primed to lead the U18 female national team to success, underpinned by the GFA's strategic vision for the sport.

As the GFA continues to roll out initiatives aimed at advancing women's football, the appointments of Frimpong and Asare mark a significant stride toward achieving gender equality and empowering female athletes in Ghana.