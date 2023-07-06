Ghana FA assures elections will take place by October

The Ghana Football Association has assured stakeholders that the 2023 elections will take place at the end of the current administration.

There have been concerns over the election expected to be held in October after calls for a roadmap to the exercise were reportedly ignored by the FA.

New Edubiase had issued a letter to the FA voicing their grievance over the future of the GFA election.

However, the FA has stated emphatically in their response to the Division One club that the elections will be held after the nomination fees are approved at Congress on July 10.

The current administration led by Kurt Okraku will be seeking re-election for another four-year term.

Former GFA vice president George Afriyie has also revealed his interest in the position with Nana Jantuah, an official of Berekum Chelsea expected to also contest.

Roy Arthur of Skyy FC has also been reported to be interested in the top job.

Below is the response from the FA:

