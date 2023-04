Ghana FA bans Aduana Stars from using Nana Agyeman Badu Park

Aduana Stars have been temporarily banned from using the Nana Agyeman Badu I Stadium in Dormaa after Sunday’s incident which saw Tamale City players and officials attacked.

The Ghana FA in a statement has closed down the venue temporarily in accordance with the GFA Premier League Regulations Article 14(2)

A statement from the Ghana FA on the ban read: The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has ordered a temporary ban on Aduana FC from using theNana Agyemang Badu I Stadium as its home venue with immediate effect.

This decision has become necessary due to the unfortunate incidents that occurred after the Match day 25 between Aduana FC and Tamale City FC (outside the stadium) played on April 2, 2023.

The decision is in accordance with the GFA Premier League Regulations Article 14(2) which states inter alia “the GFA may order the closure of any league centre where the safety of clubs, Match Officials or Spectators cannot be guaranteed.”’

The Competitions Department is therefore advised to determine the venue for the Club’s subsequent home matches in accordance with Article 14(3) Premier League Regulations.

This order is however is without prejudice to the determination of the case pending before the Disciplinary Committee who have been charged to hear the case in accordance with the relevant Regulations.