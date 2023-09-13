Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku offers condolences to family and Legon Cities on Sylvester Sackey's tragic passing

In a heartfelt message of condolences, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed its deep sorrow and sympathy following the tragic passing of Sylvester Sackey, the talented goalkeeper of Legon Cities Football Club.

The news of Sylvester Sackey's untimely death sent shockwaves throughout the football community, leaving a void that will be hard to fill.

The GFA, a central governing body for football in Ghana, extended its condolences not only to Legon Cities FC but also to the grieving family of Sylvester Sackey. Their official statement emphasised their support during this challenging time and offered their prayers for comfort and solace.

The statement read: "The Football Fraternity was, last night, rocked with the news of the passing of Sylvester Sackey, Goalkeeper of Legon Cities Football club. We, at the Ghana Football Association, extend our heartfelt condolences to our affiliated member, Legon Cities Football Club, and to the family of our late talented footballer."

The GFA's President, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, conveyed the association's deep condolences and expressed their solidarity with Legon Cities FC and the grieving family. He added, "We stand with Legon Cities FC and the family in this time of deep loss and grief and pray that you be comforted by the Almighty. It is our hope and prayer that the dearly beloved and departed Sylvester Sackey finds peaceful repose with His Maker."

The message concluded with a touching tribute to the late goalkeeper, "Rest well, Goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey."