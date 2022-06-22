Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku pledges to support Black Starlets despite AFCON disappointment

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has pledged his unflinching support for the Black Starlets despite failing to qualify for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana lost to Burkina Faso 1-0 in the semi-finals of the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations to miss the tournament next year in Algeria.

After the defeat, Mr Okraku met the crestfallen youngsters, urging them to not worry about the defeat as his outfit will continue to support the players.

"We share in your pain. You gave it your all and you gave your best but we didn’t get the result we all wanted," Kurt Okraku said.

"The developmental agenda of the GFA will continue with this group of players. This is one of the processed leading to your full development.

"You didn’t get the favorable results today but your future looks bright and you will be good."

He added that, "This is not the end of the road. There are allot of talents in this group and we will give you the support to blossom."

"We appreciate what you have done. Your efforts and hard work will pay off one day."