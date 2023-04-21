Ghana FA committed to nurturing young talents - Randy Abbey

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Dr Randy Abbey, has expressed the association's commitment to creating more opportunities for young talents in Ghana.

His statement comes after the recent triumph of the Black Starlets at the inaugural UEFA U-16 development tournament in Serbia. The team defeated Spain, Switzerland, and the hosts to win the championship.

Dr Abbey, in an interview with Citi Sports, credited the success of the Black Starlets to the deliberate efforts of the FA in nurturing youthful talents for the future.

He said, "I think it is something this particular FA has been doing, trying to create a lot of opportunities for the national teams."

He also highlighted the efforts of the FA's technical directorate and national team directorate in providing opportunities for young talents.

Dr Abbey further revealed that both the U-20 female and male teams would be participating in the WAFU tournament in Ghana and Cote D'Ivoire soon. He expressed the FA's determination to provide opportunities to help nurture and expose talents.

"I am happy the Starlets have started well, and we hope that they stay on course," Dr Abbey added.

The Black Starlets will be looking to continue their winning form as they prepare for the WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations.