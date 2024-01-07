Ghana FA Cup: Asante Kotoko advance to Round of 16 with Peter Amidu's stunning goal against Bibiani Goldstars

Asante Kotoko secured their spot in the Round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup with a narrow victory over Bibiani Goldstars in a tightly contested match on Sunday.

The lone goal that determined the outcome came from the foot of Peter Amidu, who showcased his skill with a brilliant first-time finish, scoring a sensational volley in the second half.

Splendid shot! Peter Amidu's goal is a beauty! Bibiani Goldstars 0 : 1 Asante Kotoko

The clash between the two teams proved to be a closely fought battle, with both sides putting in a determined effort. The fact that a remarkable goal decided the contest highlights the intensity of the match.

Despite playing on their home turf, Goldstars couldn't capitalize on the advantage, and Asante Kotoko emerged victorious, keeping their hopes alive for a domestic double.

The win further solidifies Kotoko's recent impressive record, boasting eight wins across all competitions in their last nine games. Currently positioned third in the league, Kotoko now look forward to the next stage of the Cup competition.

This success represents a remarkable turnaround for Asante Kotoko, especially considering their disappointing start to the season. With their current form, the team aim to maintain this positive momentum and potentially end the season with significant silverware.