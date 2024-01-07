GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana FA Cup: Berekum Chelsea secure spot in last 16 after victory over Baffour Soccer Academy

Published on: 07 January 2024
Ghanaian top-flight side Berekum Chelsea faced a tough challenge in the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 against Baffour Soccer Academy on Saturday, but they ultimately secured their spot in the last 16.

The match proved to be a nail-biter, culminating in a tense penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Despite being a second-tier side, Baffour Soccer Academy displayed commendable resilience and skill, nearly causing an upset against Chelsea.

The underdogs held their ground, frustrating Chelsea throughout the regulation period and forcing the game into a penalty shootout, where the home side eventually emerged victorious.

The outcome was undoubtedly disheartening for Nsuatre club, who had given their all in the match. However, this experience can serve as a source of inspiration for them as they continue their journey, aiming for promotion to the top flight this season.

For Chelsea, the narrow victory highlights the need for improvement if they aspire to go far in the competition. While they were fortunate to secure the win, they must recognize the areas that require enhancement to ensure a stronger performance in the next round.

