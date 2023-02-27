Ghana FA Cup: Division One sides Dwarfs, Skyy FC advance to quarter finals

Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs progressed to the quarter finals of the MTN FA Cup with a 1-0 win over relegation threatened Premier League side Kotoku Royals in Cape Coast on Sunday, February 26 2023.

Royals carried their poor form in the Premier League into the FA Cup.

There were no goals in the first half. Dwarfs were awarded a penalty on 55 minutes which was converted by Enock Affram.

Heart of Lions vs Skyy FC

A clash between two high flying sides in the Division One League saw Skyy FC rally from behind to beat Heart of Lions 2-1 to progress to the last eight of the FA Cup.

Prince Ofori put Lions in the lead but Skyy equalized at the death of the first half.

Skyy left it late by scoring in the 4th minute of stoppage time to edge Lions out.