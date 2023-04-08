GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana FA Cup: Godwin Ablordey says King Faisal won’t be complacent as they aim to advance into semis

Published on: 08 April 2023
Godwin Ablordey

King Faisal No. 2 Godwin Ablordey has stated that his side is treating their FA Cup quarter final clash with Aduana Stars with all the seriousness it deserves.

The ‘Insha Allah’ boys host Aduana at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, April 9 2023 to contest for a spot in the semis.

Faisal seem to have rediscovered their form in the Premier League after lifting themselves of out of the relegation zone but Ablordey insists his side is not letting up as they know the threat the Fire Boys can pose.

Speaking to Kessben TV, he said: “The FA Cup is full of surprises and anything can happen. We will make sure to move into the next stage. We will not be complacent but we will take the game seriously. We are putting the league aside to concentrate on The FA Cup to progress to the semis.”

By Suleman Asante

