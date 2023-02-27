GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana FA Cup: King Faisal progress to quarter finals with win over Steadfast FC

Published on: 27 February 2023
King Faisal returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Division One side Steadfast FC on Sunday, February 26 2023 at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex

Faisal recorded their first victory at their newly adopted home ground to book palce in the last 8 of the MTN FA Cup.

Steadfast who are currently 2nd on the Zone 1A League standings were hoping to replicate their form in the Division One but lost narrowly lost to Faisal.

Abdul Latif’s goal was the difference between the two sides.

His solitary goal was enough to secure a spot in the quarter finals for Cobblah’s side.

