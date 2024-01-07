Ghana FA Cup: Round of 32 – Bechem United breeze past PAC Academy

Bechem United made light work of Division One side, PAC Academy as they secured a 3-0 win and a place in the Round of 16 of the FA Cup at the Mohammed Kamil Arena on Saturday, January 6 2023.

Second-tier PAC Academy might have fancied their chances as they are fourth-placed in Zone 2 but were no match for the Hunters.

PAC Academy soaked up everything the visitors threw at them for most part of the first half but wilted under pressure just before the break as Cephas Mantey broke the deadlock for Bechem.

Joseph Kinful doubled their advantage after recess on 71 minutes and Emmanuel Owusu added Bechem’s third in stoppage time to send them into the next stage of the competition.

By Suleman Asante