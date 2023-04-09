Ghana FA Cup: Skyy FC edge out Ebusua Dwarfs to progress into semis

Skyy FC secured a spot in the semifinals of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over fellow Division One side Ebusua Dwarfs at the St. Martins Park in Daboase on Sunday, April 9 2023.

Skyy took an early lead after just 2 minutes of play through Eric Antwi Konadu.

Dwarfs were bent on restoring parity but Skyy proved why they were top of the standings by holding on to that solitary goal to secure qualification.

Skyy reproduced their scintillating form in the Division One League to reach Last 4 of the competition after they were knocked out in the quarterfinals by eventual champions, Hearts of Oak.

They look set to cause an upset in the next stage as they remain the only Division One team left in the competition alongside Dreams FC, Nsoatreman and King Faisal who are their next opponents.