Ghana FA Elections: Anxiety rocks Ghana FA presidential aspirants, verdict out today

Ghana Football Association presidential aspirants will be sitting on tenterhooks as the vetting report will be released today at 16:00 GMT, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

The aspirants were taking through vetting to ascertain their level of integrity and also ensure the right persons is fit to administer Ghana Football which has suffered serious setback after the Anas exposé on corruption in the game.

As earlier reported by Ghana’s football leading website, some top guns in the race are likely to be disqualified with a reportage already out on one of the candidates forging a letter head of the FA.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that some of the presidential aspirants may fall out of the race due to petitions sent to the Vetting Committee on their conduct in the past.

Also the most likely candidates to be dropped from the race are the Regional FA aspirants as most of them will be disqualified based on petitions sent to the vetting committee.

The seven aspirants, Fred Pappoe, George Afriyie, George Ankomah, Amanda Clinton, Kurt Okraku, Wilfred Kwaku Osei and Nana Yaw Amponsah who are competing for the seat will know their fate later today when the vetting report is released.