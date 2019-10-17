GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Ghana FA Elections: Brong Ahafo Regional FA Elections to be postponed

Published on: 17 October 2019
Ghana FA Elections: Brong Ahafo Regional FA Elections to be postponed
Ghana FA

GHANAsoccernet.com has learnt that the upcoming Regional Football Association election to be staged in the Brong Ahafo Region has been postponed due to the burial of the Queen Mother of Sunyani Traditional Area.

The Royal burial will coincide with the date for the Regional Football Association election on 18 October, 2019 which will be held across the regions in Ghana by the Elections Committee of the FA.

GHANAsoccernet.com source at the Ghana Football Association has confirmed the postponement of the elections in the region to a later date.

The other elections across the regions will go on as planned.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments