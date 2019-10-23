Ghana FA Elections: Nana Yaw Amponsah's 100-Days in office

Nana Yaw Amponsah, has outlined his action plan for the first 100 days in office, when elected President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The action plan which addresses 22 key areas is subject to approval by the Executive Council and Congress.

NYA’s First 100 Days in Office

—————————

1. Announce a Transitional Team to take over from the NC 28/10/19-08/11/19

2. Announce a Reconciliation Committee to deal with divisiveness within football. Committee will sit for 1 week from 04/11/19 - 08/11/19 and present its report by 12/11/19.

3. Appoint a permanent General Secretary by 15/11/19

4. Stakeholder engagements and to announce ad-hoc Committees by 15/11/19

5. Develop and implement the FA Standard player contract by 30/11/19

6. Introduce referees quarterly integrity seminar and abolish the payment of officiating fees by 30/12/19

7. Set a minimum of 10% sponsorship commission for agents and 5% for GFA members and staff by 30/11/19

8. Present a business case for football to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth and Sports by 30/12/19

9. Review the Player Status Regulation and restructure the floating status procedure by 30/12/19

10. Implement one league centre one ambulance policy by 30/12/19

11. Hold corporate sponsorship drive seminar by 15/12/19

12. Regional Tour to engage new RFAS by 30/11/19 and Establish 6 new RFA offices by 30/01/20.

13. Hold the first ‘Meet the Press’ session by 30/01/20

14. Enroll the GPL, DOL and WPL on Soccerassociation and Instatscout by 30/01/20

15. Establish the GFA stewards training program by 30/01/20

16. Establish an Anti Ambush Marketing Taskforce by 30/01/20

17. Establish an Anti-Doping Taskforce by 30/01/20

18. Establish a Betting Regulatory Taskforce by 30/01/20

19. Refurbish all RFA secretariats and network to the GFA Secretariat

20. Launch Bus Project in conjunction with SK Boafo Travel & Tours

21. Abolish the payment of 10% on transfer fees for ITC

22. Implement one League Centre one Veo policy.

Signed :Jones Asante Mfordwo

(spokesperson)