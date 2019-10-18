Ghana FA Elections: RFA chairmen to be elected today

The Ghana Football Association Elections begins today with the various Regional Football Associations(RFA) set to elect their leaders to administer the running of football in the various regions.

The Election will be held across the various regions with the exception of Brong Ahafo Region.

According to sources, the Brong Ahafo Region’s election will be postponed due to a Royal Burial which will be held on the same day as the election thus out of respect the election will be postponed to a later date.

GHANAsoccernet.com earlier reported that, the Ghana Football Association sent it staff to the various regions to supervise the elections which will be conducted by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Below is the list of persons to be contesting at the various regions

RFA Chairpersons:

Ralph Gyambrah – Brong Ahafo

Charles Anton – Brong Ahafo

Daniel Agbogah – Volta Region

Linford Boadu Asamoah – Eastern Region

Nana Kwadwo Budu – Eastern Region

Emmanuel Ankamah – Greater Accra Region

Samuel Aboabire – Greater Accra Region

Eugene Jacquaye – Greater Accra Region

Albert Nana Arthur – Greater Accra Region

Robert Duncan Otieku - Central Region

Daudi Sudugu Yahaya – Upper West Region

Hamidu Seidu Bomison - Upper West Region

Alhaji Moro Ahmed Baba – Upper West Region

Salifu Shaibu Zida – Upper East Region

Mohammed Munkaelu Jnr. Attiah – Upper East Region

Abu-Alhassan Mahamadu – Northern Region

Karimu Umar Farouk – Northern Region

Osei Tutu Agyeman – Ashanti Region

Francis Osei Nsiah - Ashanti Region

Simon Ehomah - Western Region

James Asiedu Kainyah – Western Region

Mark Bismark Owusu – Western Region

Jacob Wemegah - Western Region