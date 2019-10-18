Ghana FA Elections: RFA chairmen to be elected today

The Ghana Football Association Elections begins today with the various Regional Football Associations(RFA) set to elect their leaders to administer the running of football in the various regions.
The Election will be held across the various regions with the exception of Brong Ahafo Region.
According to sources, the Brong Ahafo Region’s election will be postponed due to a Royal Burial which will be held on the same day as the election thus out of respect the election will be postponed to a later date.
GHANAsoccernet.com earlier reported that, the Ghana Football Association sent it staff to the various regions to supervise the elections which will be conducted by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.
Below is the list of persons to be contesting at the various regions
RFA Chairpersons:
Ralph Gyambrah – Brong Ahafo
Charles Anton – Brong Ahafo
Daniel Agbogah – Volta Region
Linford Boadu Asamoah – Eastern Region
Nana Kwadwo Budu – Eastern Region
Emmanuel Ankamah – Greater Accra Region
Samuel Aboabire – Greater Accra Region
Eugene Jacquaye – Greater Accra Region
Albert Nana Arthur – Greater Accra Region
Robert Duncan Otieku - Central Region
Daudi Sudugu Yahaya – Upper West Region
Hamidu Seidu Bomison - Upper West Region
Alhaji Moro Ahmed Baba – Upper West Region
Salifu Shaibu Zida – Upper East Region
Mohammed Munkaelu Jnr. Attiah – Upper East Region
Abu-Alhassan Mahamadu – Northern Region
Karimu Umar Farouk – Northern Region
Osei Tutu Agyeman – Ashanti Region
Francis Osei Nsiah - Ashanti Region
Simon Ehomah - Western Region
James Asiedu Kainyah – Western Region
Mark Bismark Owusu – Western Region
Jacob Wemegah - Western Region