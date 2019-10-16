Ghana FA Elections: Rosalind Amoah aims at introducing Books, Ball and Education to develop women's football

Aspirant for Ghana Football Association Executive Council, Rosalind Amoah wants to introduce books, ball and education as one of her key policies when voted on to the Council.

Rosalind a journalist with Graphic Communications Group Limited, who is among the four women contesting for a slot on the Executive Council seat in an interview on Happy FM’s Anopa Bosuo Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, said “Books, Ball and Education is one of the initiative that will bring on board. I will lay down that foundation for players to attend school because they won’t play football forever. Recently some players of Sea Lions graduated with honors”

She also outlined some of her contributions which have helped in the development of women’s football

“I made the proposal for the women’s FA cup even when I wasn’t on the Executive Committee of the old administration. I was the former vice chairperson of the women’s League Board and I was in charge of competitions such as the League and the FA cup which were organized successfully”.

Rosalind stated that she would advise Habiba Attah also an aspirant contesting for the Executive Council to withdraw and offer her advice and experience to the women’s representative on the Executive Council.

“I don’t see any of my opponents as threats. I would have voted for Madam Habiba Attah to represent if not for the fact that the work is a difficult one that need active and vibrant people to do it. You can’t write history of women’s football without mentioning her”.

“I wish I could step down for Madam Habiba Attah but I can’t. If I have an opportunity to talk to Madam Habiba, I will advise her not to go for the position but rather she should sit back and offer advice”.

“We all want the betterment of women’s football so after consultations and encouragement from the Will wishes, I decided to pick go for the position to represent the interest of women’s football on the Executive Council”, she concluded.