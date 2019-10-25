Ghana FA Executive Council without Hearts rep is an embarrassment- Atuahene

Former Hearts of Oak supporters chief Barima Atuahene says it sad for him to see the club could not get a representative on the Ghana Football Association Executive council.

Hearts of Oak Managing Director Frederick Moore was unable to make it onto the Executive Council as a representative for the Premier League clubs.

" This is first time Hearts of Oak will not get any representative to serve on Ghana football Association governance level. In the first place, the choice of Frederick Moore over Frank Nelson Nwakolo for executive was also wrong".he told Angel FM Accra.

Frederick Moore who is the current general manager of Hearts of Oak lost his quest to be on GFA executive council with only 8 votes.

Ghana Football Association Presidential election is slated Friday 25th October, 2019 at Physicians and Surgeons centre in Accra