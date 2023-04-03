Ghana FA imposes temporary ban on Aduana FC's use of Nana Agyemang Badu I Stadium as home venue

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a temporary ban on Aduana FC from using the Nana Agyemang Badu I Stadium as its home venue with immediate effect.

The decision was made following the incidents that took place after Matchday 25 between Aduana FC and Tamale City FC on April 2, 2023, which occurred outside the stadium.

The match concluded with a 1-0 win in favour of Aduana, who scored a penalty in the 10th minute of added time. However, Tamale City allege that they were attacked by Aduana fans and that their team bus was damaged.

The decision to ban Aduana FC from using the stadium is based on Article 14(2) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, which states that "the GFA may order the closure of any league centre where the safety of clubs, match officials, or spectators cannot be guaranteed."

The Competitions Department has been advised to determine a new venue for the club's subsequent home matches in accordance with Article 14(3) of the Premier League Regulations.

It is important to note that the ban is temporary and is subject to the decision of the Disciplinary Committee, who have been charged with hearing the case in accordance with the relevant regulations.

The GFA has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of all clubs, match officials, and spectators at all league centres. They have urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the Association in their efforts to ensure that the league continues without any further incidents.