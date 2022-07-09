Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Ghana FA must do more to motivate players stay in the GPL – Ex- AshantiGold forward Yaw Annor

Published on: 09 July 2022
Yaw Annor

 

Former AshantiGold SC Yaw Annor has said that the Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs lack the resources to motivate players stay in the league.

Yaw Annor made this claim on Etv Ghana’s Inside the Premier League show with Herbert Boakye Yiadom.

"The Ghana Premier League lacks sponsors and incentives to motivate players who want to stay in the league. This is why most exceptional players end up outside of the country and playing elsewhere because those leagues offer more lucrative contracts," he said. The former Bechem United player mentioned that four or five players have left the league this season alone and that the trend will continue in the future  due to the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) inability to invest more in the league and make it appealing to locals and foreigners. "You don't see players from Egypt, South Africa, and other countries flocking into our league. It is always the inverse. Their local leagues receive a lot of support from their respective Football Associations (FA), and they work hard to maintain a high level and remain in the league" Yaw Annor added. Yaw Annor has joined Egyptian side Ismaily SC on a two-year deal from AshantiGold SC. By: Daniel Frimpong

