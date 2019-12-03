Ghana FA must furnish us with audited accounts under NC or we boycott Congress- Ntow Fianko

Experienced lawyer and football administrator, Lawyer Kwame Ntow Fianko has admonished the newly installed top brass of the Ghana Football Association to furnish football clubs in the country with details of the audited accounts of the Normalisation Committee’s tenure before the upcoming Congress.

He says the audited accounts which is a pre-requisite must be submitted 14 days prior to Congress before the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League can start.

According to the Board member of Berekum Arsenal, per the statues, the Association must furnish the clubs with the audited accounts of the Football Association (FA) before the Premier League can start.

Speaking to the media he mentioned that he will lead a charge for the boycott of the league if they do not get the audited accounts.

The Normalisation Committee (NC) managed Ghana football for 14 months before they left office.

“In FIFA statues, article 15 states that all member Associations must be accountable to the clubs by presenting their audited accounts to them annually. In Ghana Football Association old statues, article 25 clause three states that the accounts must be presented to the clubs at Congress”, he told Happy FM.

“Normalisation Committee has been in charge for almost a year now so we cannot start the league without getting the audited accounts of the stewardship of Normalisation Committee as audited by the Auditor-General because they received monies from government for the organization of the Tier I and Tier II competition.

“All the clubs must get a copy of the audited accounts 14 days before Congress so we can get professionals to explain to us before we go for Congress. We will boycott congress if they don’t bring us audited accounts”, he concluded.

The Ghana Premier League is expected to start on December 28, 2019.