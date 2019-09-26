Ghana FA needs a strong Marketing department not Committee- Kurt Okraku

Ghana FA presidential aspirant, Kurt Okraku says he plans to set up a strong marketing department at the FA should he win the elections

Kurt has unveiled his manifesto sharing some brilliant ideas on how he wants to change the face of Ghana football when given the power.

The erstwhile administration struggled to secure sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League as well as the Black Stars lost most of its sponsors due to poor administration.

In an interview on Happy FM, the Dreams FC President stated that the Ghana Football Association needs a marketing department not a committee in order to be able to attract the needed sponsorship and mileage it deserves.

“Administratively we have to improve in order to make our game strong. The FA needs a strong marketing department not a committee with the qualified personnel”

Kurt Okraku is one of seven individuals seeking to lead the association for the next four years.

The Ghana FA presidential elections will be held on October 27, 2019