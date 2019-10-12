Ghana FA opens registration of players for 2019/20 season

The Ghana Football Association Normalsiation Committee have opened the registration period for the 2019/20 season.

Clubs from the top flight and lower divisions are expected to start registering their players from Monday, October 14th to Friday, December 13.

"The registration window for the 2019/2020 football season will officially open at 00:01 on Monday 14 October 2019," a statement of the GFA website read.

"The opening of the transfer window is in accordance with Article 28 of the GFA General Regulations.

The window is expected to close at 23:59 on Friday 13 December 2019.

"All Clubs (Premier, Division One and other tiers) are expected to complete their second window signings before this deadline."

Despite the opening of the registration for players, the Ghana Football Association is expected to come off on October 25.

However, there are cases to be sorted out by the Disciplinary Committee, after Great Olympics and King Faisal raised some concerns.

Also PHAR Ranger's reinstatement to the Division One means there will be adjustments to the division.