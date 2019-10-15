Ghana FA partners state media and two others for presidential debate

The Ghana Football Association has partnered the state broadcaster and two other private media groups to organise a live radio and television debate for five of the six presidential Candidates.

The debate will be held on Monday October 21 at the Physicians and Surgeons Centre in Accra at 6:30 p.m.

It will be broadcast live on GTV, Joy FM, and Happy FM, as well as all affiliate media platforms (radio, television, online, social media) of the three media partners.

The GFA Presidential debate will focus on key areas affecting the development of Ghana football and questions would seek to elicit solutions-based responses from the presidential candidates.

Five out of the six presidential candidates have confirmed their participation in the debate.

They are: Amanda Clinton, Fred Pappoe, Kurt E.S. Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah, and George Ankomah Mensah.

The Normalization Committee wishes the candidates well and appreciates and applauds their willingness to engage the delegates, football community and the fans and supporters of football with their vision and programs for improving the football enterprise of Ghana.

Their preparedness to debate each other as candidates for the top position of the GFA is refreshing and indicates their embrace of candor and the power of new ideas as essential in the reformation process.