Ghana FA presents jerseys to 48 Division One clubs

The Ghana Football Association has presented jerseys to all 48 teams in the Division One League.

Each team received two sets of jerseys as part of the FA's support for clubs in the lower divisions.

GFA boss Kurt Okraku disclosed during the last congress that its outfit is working on ensuring clubs in the lower ranks get the maximum support they need to run effectively.

The Divison One League commenced a little over a month ago with three clubs chasing promotion to the top-flight league.

The Division League consists of 48 teams, grouped in three zones, with winners from each zone qualifying for the Ghana Premier League.

Last season, Hearts of Lions, Nations FC, and Bofoakwa Tano secured promotion to the elite division.