Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku boosts Black Queens' morale ahead of return leg against Rwanda

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku paid a visit to the Black Queens at their training camp in Accra ahead of their return leg in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda. The Black Queens had put on a commanding display in Kigali, securing a resounding 7-0 victory over their opponents.

During his visit, Okraku was accompanied by key figures including the Director of the National Team's Department, Alex Asante Sakyi, Chairperson of the Black Queens' management committee, Habiba Attah Forson, and staff members of the Ghana Football Association.

President Okraku commended the team for their outstanding effort and assured them of unwavering support from the Football Association, the government, and the entire football community. He expressed his pride in the team's performance and emphasized their role in restoring the country's football pride.

Okraku stated, "I will say ayekoo to you for the sacrifices and the good work you are doing towards Ghana's qualification. If you are a member of this family, I am sure you are already proud of yourself. Ghana is appreciative and proud of what you're doing and that should be your first line of satisfaction."

He further outlined the mission to elevate the nation's football and urged the team to maintain their commitment and focus. President Okraku reminded them of the larger goal of returning to the World Cup and achieving success on the international stage.

"We have a clear mission to go back to the AFCON and to win an AFCON trophy. I have no doubt we have the right levels of talent to make it all the way, but talent alone is not enough," Okraku emphasized, highlighting the importance of focus and teamwork.

Black Queens are set to face Rwanda in the second leg of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.