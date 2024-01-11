Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku challenges Black Stars to make history in AFCON CON 2023

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has challenged the Black Stars to make history and stand up and be counted in the forthcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Addressing the team during a farewell dinner on Tuesday, President Okraku emphasised the importance of the tournament and urged the players to come together with a single ambition of making history for themselves and the country.

"The time we have all been waiting for is here. Months of thinking about the AFCON, weeks of preparing, and days of travelling, have finally brought us to the time all of us have been waiting for. It is that time that we have to forget about all the things that have happened in the past, come together with that singular ambition of making history for yourselves and for Ghana," he said.

The Black Stars have previously appeared in three AFCON finals, losing to Ivory Coast and Egypt in 1992, 2010, and 2015 respectively. However, President Okraku believes that the current crop of players has what it takes to break the 42-year jinx and bring home the coveted trophy.

"It is that time that all of us have to stand up and be counted. It is our time to bring the country together. It is our time to use football to revive the spirit of our youth. It is our time to use football to bring hope and happiness to our country," he added.

Ghana boasts an impressive record in the AFCON, having won four titles, five silver medals, and one bronze medal since the competition's inception in 1957. The Black Stars are grouped alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique in the group stage of the tournament.

The Black Stars departed for Ivory Coast on Wednesday, ready to take on their opponents in the quest for their first AFCON title in over four decades

. With the weight of expectation squarely on their shoulders, the team will look to make a strong statement and bring pride to their nation.